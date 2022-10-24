The last time we heard from Bethesda, we got more information about its delayed project, Starfield. It has been even longer since we had news on one of its biggest franchises, Fallout. However, that is set to change next year. Bethesda Game Studios has just announced a free new-gen update for Fallout 4 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC, as part of the series’s 25th anniversary.

Bethesda offered details on the new-gen upgrade in a blog post. Enhancements include performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes, and bonus Creation Club content. There’s no word yet on if there will be dedicated new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Fallout 4 made for retail following the release of the upgrade.

There are also updates on Fallout 76 included in the blog, as well as a developer interview, for anyone who is still interested in that game. An anniversary challenge is on the way, among other things.

I’m honestly surprised Fallout 4 is getting a new-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series. The game came out all the way back in 2015. Could this be a way for Bethesda to reignite interest in the series before a new title announcement? I know Obsidian is eager to make a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas. Now there’s something that would make all the fans happy!