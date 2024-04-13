Fallout 5 Can’t Come Soon Enough for Fans of the Fallout Show

Fallout Season 1 landed on Amazon Prime on April 10 putting the Fallout series back on everyone’s mind. Its adaptation of Bethesda’s iconic post-apocalyptic wasteland has definitely impressed longtime fans. It even drew in newcomers who’ve never encountered a Radroach behind the screen. But with the show’s undeniable success, fans want to know one thing: When will we get Fallout 5?

Not only has the show spurred increased sales for Fallout 4, which is set to get a free next-gen update soon, but X (formerly Twitter) is riddled with calls for the next installment in the series. Fallout 5 has officially been promoted from “want” to “need it now” status, with fans calling for an announcement as soon as possible.

I REALLY liked the Fallout Show's ending. It feels like we finally have a properly cohesive world between Fallout 3, 4 and NV. If they plan to pick up Fallout 5 from here, it'll be a day one buy from me. pic.twitter.com/tPM5MyDmma — Mischief (@MischiefsYT) April 11, 2024

Believe it or not, nearly a decade has passed since Fallout 4‘s release in 2015. Unfortunately, Fallout 5 is still far out of reach. Aside from brief mentions in interviews, we still lack an official announcement about it. Elder Scrolls VI, on the other hand, received an announcement trailer in 2018, and ES fans will celebrate long before Fallout fans do. Though those calling for Elder Scrolls VI‘s cancellation need to temper expectations, the success of Fallout Season 1 might mean that we’ll hear more about Fallout 5 soon, considering discussion has increased from sporadic Reddit posts to trending on X.

just watched the first episode of #Fallout and holy cow. It looks perfect – every shot of the vault is right out of the games, and there’s a sequence in the episode that I thought could’ve been a perfect intro to Fallout 5. Can’t wait to watch more. pic.twitter.com/Wz1lJMQvq4 — Brian "Cannonball" Phares (@brian_phares) April 12, 2024

Anyone looking forward to the next game will also be happy to hear that it has received brief mentions recently during press events for the Fallout show. In an exclusive interview with Den of Geek, Todd Howard and Jonathan Nolan clarified that the show wouldn’t replace an actual Fallout 5 game (thankfully). In fact, it seems that the game was considered when the team decided what we’d see and not see in the show. “Well, there were some things where I said, ‘Don’t do this because we are going to do that in Fallout 5‘,” Howard explained.

The only issue is that it's making me feel desperate for Fallout 5 … but that game might not release within my lifetime. 😭



Bethesda I am on my knees begging: please let Obsidian make another Fallout game like New Vegas while you're busy working on Elder Scrolls VI! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ye8nnhSsRJ — Mosha Winter ❄ (@MoeWanders) April 13, 2024

If Amazon Prime’s Fallout gave you Fallout 5 fever, then it might be time to jump into the games again or for the first time. Currently, you can get every game in the series for a heavily discounted price on your preferred platform. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy Fallout 3 and New Vegas through Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming platform from Amazon.

