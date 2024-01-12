Stranger Things Fans Are Livid About a Key Character Being Cut From Season 5

Don’t mess with the crew at Surfer Boy Pizza. Fans are livid about a character being cut from Stranger Things Season 5.

With the Hollywood strikes in the rearview, the fifth season of Stranger Things finally began production this week, with cast and crew heading to Georgia to wrap up the hit show. Fans are elated to have actual news about the next outing, but those smiles quickly turned to frowns when they learned one actor won’t be returning.

During an interview with the Steve Varley show, Argyle actor Eduardo Franco discussed concern about him not appearing in a cast photo for Season 5. “It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something, you know what I mean,” he said. “But I never got a phone call, so I think … yeah, I think that’s it.”

Argyle not returning is a bit of a surprise, as he traveled from California to Indiana to help save the day alongside his friend Jonathan Byers in Season 4. That made it out like he was set to join the gang for the end of the series, and fans have been quick to point that out.

“I was wondering why he wasn’t in that photo,” said JimboJumbo27 on X. “So they just gonna abandon his character? A character that helped the main characters on their journey? Kinda weird not gonna lie.”

Other fans are in total disbelief. “Please don’t tell me they totally forgot about argyle and now he won’t be apart of season 5… he was one of the best parts of season 4 man…” said Bart2389 on X.

Of course, it’s possible that Franco is just keeping his cards close to the vest, wanting to have his role be a surprise. However, if that’s not the case, the Duffer brothers will have a lot of explaining to do in Stranger Things Season 5.