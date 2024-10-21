Image Credit: Bethesda
Fans Can’t Get Over the Missed Batman Opportunity in Penguin’s Latest Episode

Jackson Hayes
Published: Oct 21, 2024

The creative team behind The Penguin made it clear that Batman wasn’t part of the story. Oz Cobb is on his own journey, trying to fill the power vacuum left in Gotham. However, fans can’t believe how close Penguin got to the Dark Knight in the show’s latest episode.

The fifth episode of The Penguin, “Homecoming,” sees Oz start to build up his Bliss drug operation. Alongside Vic, they build a crew and start distributing all over the city. But it’s the location of their base that has people talking, as it’s in the tunnels underneath Gotham City, which is where Robert Pattinson’s Batman hangs up his cowl in the Matt Reeves movie.

Social media has been flooded with memes about the situation, with many fans poking fun at the idea of Penguin and Batman crossing paths on their way home from work. Check out some of the best below:

Of course, these posts are all in good fun and prove that fans are really paying attention to the universe Reeves and Co. are building. However, it does open the door for a conversation surrounding Batman’s lack of involvement. In The Batman, when the streets were in disarray, the Caped Crusader made it his mission to put things right. He’s yet to intervene in Penguin’s schemes despite them escalating and even setting up shop on his home turf.

Now, Gotham isn’t a small city by any means, so it’s unlikely that Batman will ever catch wind of Penguin’s schemes by smelling something in the tunnels, but the more off the rails the series goes, the harder and harder it is to explains the hero’s absence. And if he doesn’t ever show up, The Penguin is going to leave all of the heavy lifting to The Batman Part II.

The Penguin is streaming now on Max.

