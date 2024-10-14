The Penguin: Who Is Magpie in the Comics?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 4, “Cent’Anni.”

The Penguin‘s latest installment, “Cent’Anni,” devotes considerable screen time to Sofia Falcone’s stint in Arkham State Hospital – including her interactions with Magpie. So, what’s the deal with Magpie, and is she in The Penguin‘s DC Comics source material, too?

Who Is Magpie in The Penguin Episode 4?

“Magpie” is the alias used by the Arkham inmate in the cell next door to Sofia Falcone. Her real name is apparently Margaret, however, Magpie makes it clear she loathes being referred to as such. Sofia first encounters Magpie shortly after arriving in Arkham; a hole in the wall between their cells allows Magpie to introduce herself to the visibly distressed Sofia. The disarmingly chirpy bird enthusiast does little to calm Sofia’s nerves, not least of all because she’s fixated on her neighbor’s fame as the alleged “Hangman” serial killer. As Magpie correctly observes, if Sofia ever stands trial, it’ll be a media circus – unlike her own hearing, which went unnoticed.

Subsequent scenes see Magpie latch onto Sofia at meal times, unilaterally declaring the pair are buddies. It’s a “friendship” that’s not destined to last, though. After Sofia learns from her brother Alberto that their father Carmine has flexed his underworld muscle to keep her locked up in Arkham indefinitely, she snaps – and Magpie cops the fallout. Convinced that Magpie’s drug addiction has made her an accomplice in the facility’s ongoing efforts to discredit her, Sofia lashes out at her self-styled pal in the lunch room. By the time she’s through, Magpie lies dead in a pool of blood. Whether Magpie was actually part of the plot against Sofia or simply a victim of her (well-founded) paranoia is left open-ended.

Is The Penguin’s Magpie a Character in the Comics?

Yep, although the comic book incarnation of Magpie is very different from her live-action counterpart. Indeed, these two versions of the character only have three things in common. Both share the same first name, Margaret, and both use the childhood nickname Magpie as an alias as adults. The Magpie of the comics also winds up in Arkham, just like The Penguin‘s Magpie.

Otherwise, the comics’ Magpie is more of a conventional supervillain, complete with a garish costume and a knack for crafting deadly inventions. She swaps out her booby-trapped creations for sparkly valuables, for which she has a pathological obsession. This brings her into conflict with both Batman and Superman in her debut appearance, 1986’s The Man of Steel #3. She’s later killed twice – neither time by Sofia Falcone, as they’re yet to cross paths in the comics.

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

