Fans Think Madame Web’s Biggest Sin Is Reusing a Shot From Spider-Man 2

Usually, it’s landings that are rough, but Madame Web is having trouble even taking off. However, while fans are taking the movie to task for a lot of reasons, some think the movie’s biggest sin is reusing a shot from Spider-Man 2.

From Dakota Johnson discussing how many changes the film’s script went through to her and Sydney Sweeney potentially not realizing they weren’t signing onto an MCU movie, Madame Web has the Internet buzzing for all of the wrong reasons. And fans who were brave enough to weather the Madame Web storm made a startling discovery they just had to share: Sony’s newest Marvel movie reuses a shot from Spider-Man 2.

Posted by Tom Smith on X, an image from Madame Web shows the same building that Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker can be seen running toward after he sees MJ with another guy in the 2004 film. As some have pointed out in the replies, it’s very common for movies to reuse stock footage, but that’s not what most people are upset about. You can check out the post below:

Context: Madame Web reused a shot from Spider-Man 2 (2004). The photo on the left is from Madame Web, the clip on the right is from Spider-Man 2 https://t.co/I0L3Oi8jTm pic.twitter.com/rWIOeJerIB — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) February 16, 2024

Spider-Man 2 is viewed as the best of Sam Raimi’s trilogy, and Madame Web being discussed in the same breath as it has left some frustrated. Debates have even launched about whether the apparent homage means Madame Web considers itself part of Raimi’s continuity.

However, Johnson and her co-stars have been making it clear during their press tour that Madame Web is a standalone project and doesn’t connect to any version of Spider-Man. That’s not going to right the wrong in most fans’ eyes, but at least they can rest easy knowing that Maguire won’t be showing up in a Madame Web sequel.

Madame Web is in theaters now.