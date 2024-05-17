Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator promo image.
Image via Dreamers™
Codes
Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:56 am

Updated: May 17, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Pick a game mode in this wonderfully designed Roblox tower defense title and prepare for a fantastic battle. You can play on your own, join a party, or fight others in PvP mode. To get the strongest assets for battle, use the help of Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator codes.

All Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes List

Working Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes

  • RAGNOS: Use for 100 Dreamshards

Expired Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes

  • BESTGAME2022

How to Redeem Codes in Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator

Here’s our step-by-step guide on what you need to do to redeem Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator codes:

Redeeming Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the bottom-right section of the screen.
  3. Use the Enter code field in the pop-up box to input a working code.
  4. Click on Enter to redeem your free rewards!

If you love playing Roblox tower defense titles, check out our articles on Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 codes and Titan Wars Tower Defense codes to discover all the cool free rewards those games have to offer!

codes
Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.