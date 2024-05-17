Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 17, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Pick a game mode in this wonderfully designed Roblox tower defense title and prepare for a fantastic battle. You can play on your own, join a party, or fight others in PvP mode. To get the strongest assets for battle, use the help of Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator codes.

All Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes List

Working Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes

RAGNOS: Use for 100 Dreamshards

Expired Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator

Here’s our step-by-step guide on what you need to do to redeem Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator codes:

Launch Fantasy Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox. Click on Codes in the bottom-right section of the screen. Use the Enter code field in the pop-up box to input a working code. Click on Enter to redeem your free rewards!

