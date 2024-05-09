Promo image for Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3.
Image via CDK Development
Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 Codes (May 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: May 9, 2024 08:58 am

Updated May 9, 2024

In this addition to the Pixel Gun Tower Defense series, you can obtain new weapons by using the claw machine and team up with players to protect your base from foes. Redeeming Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 codes will give you free Stars, Cash, and more!

All Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 Codes List

Active Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 Codes

  • 11000Likes: Use for x250 Free Rolls
  • 4MVisits: Use for x20 Upgrade Tokens

Expired Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3

The process of redeeming Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 codes is simple, and you can check out the guide below to see how to do it: 

How to redeem codes in Pixel Gun Tower Defense.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3 in Roblox.
  2. Look for the Codes Panel in the lobby.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Redeem to obtain the rewards.

If you want to redeem more codes in other popular Roblox games, check out our Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes and Lethal Tower Defense Codes articles, too! 

Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.