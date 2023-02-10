Fast X Trailer Sets Up the Beginning of the End with Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, & Explosions

With Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and more entering the fray, the first trailer for Fast X perfectly showcases the all-star talent the franchise has built over its 10 mainline installments. It’s our first look at the movie and makes for an intense introduction to Momoa’s knife-licking villain character. At just over three-and-a-half minutes, the video somehow manages to cram in enough family, explosions, and stars to make your head spin.

Two of the biggest set pieces teased show up toward the end of the Fast X trailer, but they do not disappoint. In only around 30 seconds of footage, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto manages to back a car out of an in-flight airplane, land perfectly, and then slam together two tethered helicopters. It’s all in the name of family, apparently. It’s a bit hard to piece together, but it does look cool. See Diesel and the gang drive to the end of the road in the Fast X trailer below.

For those who have lost track of the Toretto family’s car-crashing adventures, Fast X marks the beginning of the end of the franchise’s mainline series of movies. Momoa might bring a new face to the storyline, but his character, Dante, is the son of Fast Five’s Hernan Reyes. He’s back for revenge after the Fast and the Furious gang tore apart his family, and he’s bringing 12 years of pain and planning to get what he wants. Larson, meanwhile, is set to play an Agency representative gone rogue, while Richtson will appear as the Agency’s new man in charge. Fast X will certainly bring all of the elements fans love from the series, but it will be interesting to see how these new stars fit in with the grand Fast and the Furious plan.

While fans were forced to wait through pandemic delays to see F9, Fast X is driving full speed ahead to park in theaters on May 19, 2023.