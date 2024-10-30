90 Day Fiance: What Is Tigerlily’s Brand Neige Concept?

90 Day Fiance‘s Tigerlily Taylor isn’t short on funds. When she’s not looking for love, she owns two businesses, Make Money With Tiger and Neige Concept. The former is a money-making course, but what about the latter? What is Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance‘s brand Neige Concept?

What Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance’s Neige Concept Is All About

Neige Concept, a business owned by Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance, is an online fashion outlet that sells clothing to women and children alongside skincare products. Neige Concept’s website describes it as a “..Minimalist line of nature-inspired, ethical, organic, clothing.”

The clothes are “handmade in small batches in a facility in Portugal where joy, dancing, and earth-friendly processes are all prioritized,” though the company itself is registered in Texas. In other words, it’s a clothing company for those who want to be eco-friendly.

Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance has over 700,000 followers on Instagram and has Neige featured in her Instagram bio. She also models for the brand, posting on the brand’s Instagram account. Surprisingly, the prices of Neige products aren’t through the roof. They’re a little pricier than you might expect – $42 for a tank top – but I’ve seen worse. It appears that Neige Concept also resells clothing from other manufacturers, such as The Simple Folk.

In French, the word Neige means snow. However, the reason the company isn’t just called Neige is probably because Neige already exists, and it sells cider. Tigerlily hasn’t disclosed just how much she makes from Neige, but going by her appearances on 90 Day Fiance, she’s not going to run out of money any time soon.

So, Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance’s brand Neige Concept is an online clothing store that claims to sell ethically sourced clothing and skincare products.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

