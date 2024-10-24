90 Day Fiance: Why Didn’t Rishi’s Family Like Jen?

It’s a tale as old as time: an American gets into a relationship with someone from another country on 90 Day Fiance and struggles with cultural differences. At first, it appeared that Rishi and Jen were breaking that trend. So, why didn’t Rishi’s family like Jen from 90 Day Fiance?

Rishi’s Family’s Problems With Jen From 90 Day Fiance, Explained

Jen Boecher first met Rishi Singh while on a trip to India. She’s a big traveler, and while she wasn’t necessarily looking for love, it found her. When Jen returned home to America, she continued to talk to Rishi, and by the time she appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, she was planning a trip to visit him. They even had plans to get married, but some major things got in the way of that.

For starters, Rishi’s family thought Jen was too old for their son. The age difference wasn’t as significant as the 90 Day Fiance couple they’re most often compared to, Jenny and Sumit, but it was enough to raise some red flags. It didn’t help matters that Jen wasn’t interested in having children while having a family was very much in Rishi’s plans for the future (via Screen Rant). The two just weren’t as compatible as they thought they were, and Rishi’s family was quick to point out that, wanting to protect him.

There were also issues with infidelity, as Rishi was accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos to one of Jen’s friends on the 90 Day Fiance Tell All. So, with all the visible cracks, Rishi and Jen decided to call it quits and both found new partners. But while Jen appears to be taking things slow with her new relationship, rarely posting on social media, Rishi took things to the next level, getting married. He posts plenty of photos with his wife on social media, with the two celebrating their eight-month anniversary with a touching photo.

It’s unfortunate that Rishi and Jen couldn’t make things work, but it’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all. And they both probably learned a lot about themselves that helped them in their future relationships. While going on TV and breaking up never seems fun, at least there’s hope for future 90 Day Fiance contestants who fail to make things work.

And that’s why Rishi’s family didn’t like Jen from 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

