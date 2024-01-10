Fastest Cars in GTA 5, Ranked by Speed

One of the best parts of GTA 5 Online is the excellent driving experience. Purchasing cars, upgrading them, and tearing up the streets of Los Santos is a ton of fun. In this list, we’ll be going over the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online, ranked by speed.

Fastest Cars in GTA 5 Online, Ranked by Speed

1) BF Weevil Custom

You may be surprised to find this car in the top spot over one of the many awesome supercars in the game. This little muscle car is an absolute speed demon, though, with a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) that just slightly beats out the second-fastest car on this list. The BF Weevil Custom was added to the game in the Criminal Enterprises update.

It currently costs $980,000 to buy from Benny’s Original Motorworks, which isn’t cheap but still not as expensive as some of the supercars despite being faster. If you’re wondering what kind of real-life car its unique design is based on, it’s actually the VW Rat Rod Beetle!

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah had long been the fastest car in GTA 5 Online until the BF Weevil Custom came along and just barely dethroned it. That being said, I imagine many more players will be a fan of the high-end sports aesthetic that the Ocelot Pariah has. It has a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), which is still very, very fast. The car was added back in the Doomsday Heist update and has been a staple vehicle in many players’ garages ever since.

You can buy the Ocelot Pariah from Legendary Motorsports for the price of $1,420,000, which is a good chunk of change. But you’ll get one of the fastest cars in the game that’s based off the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato, so you know you’ll look good driving this bad boy.

3) Grotti Italia RSX

The Grotti Italia RSX has a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), which is just a small step behind the Ocelot Pariah. It’s an amazing-looking supercar, though, that was added in during the Cayo Perico Heist update. It’s based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is an expensive car in real life and also in GTA 5 Online.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for a hefty $3,465,000. It’s not cheap, but if you want an incredible-looking Ferrari-style vehicle in GTA 5 Online, you’ll have to splurge!

4) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 has a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), which is still really fast, but it’s starting to fall behind the top three. The Pfister 811 has the iconic Porsche 918 design, so it’s no wonder it looks amazing.

It was added to the game in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $1,135,000, which isn’t too bad considering how cool this car is.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h), which is practically the same as the Pfister 811. That being said, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has some pretty wild upgrades from the exclusive PS5/XBX special HSW improvements kit that can rocket its speed up to a wild 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). If you’ve got access to the HSW parts on PS5 or Xbox, then you should apply those to make yourself the fastest car out! For players not on those consoles, you’ll be stuck with the base speed, unfortunately, which is still pretty fast.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added during the Mercenaries update, and its design is based on the real-life Ferrari Roma supercar. For those who would like to get their hands on this speedy Ferrari look-alike, it can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $2,380,000

That covers the top five fastest cars in GTA 5 Online. These cars are all amazing in their own right, and each and every one of them will make a brilliant addition to your garage if you have the funds to buy them in GTA 5 Online!