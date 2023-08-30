Adam Driver Goes Fast and Gets Old in First Trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari

Racing movies are always a hot commodity, but with the success of Gran Turismo this summer during a spate of major flops, the genre is probably looking incredibly enticing to studios. Luckily for Neon, they already had Ferrari in the hopper and are gunning for awards season with the biopic starring Adam Driver and directed by Michael Mann about the famous racer-turned-car-maker, whose name is now synonymous with fast cars and car racing. Today, they dropped the first, nearly wordless, trailer.

You can watch the trailer for Ferrari below.

If there was any question if this movie was going to be about cars going fast, the fact that the Ferrari trailer is nothing but engine sounds for almost its entire running time should be a hint. Set in 1957, the movie tells the story of Enzo Ferrari (Driver) before his name was a car brand. He and his wife (Penelope Cruz) are struggling after the death of their son and the possible closure of the car factory they opened just ten years previously, which would put an end to Ferrari’s race car dreams. It all comes to a head during the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy in which a Ferrari car was in a crash that killed multiple people. That’s not to mention a slew of other personal and professional problems cropping up for the not-so-young Ferrari, including his relationship with his illegitimate son.

Of course, we all know it works out. Ferrari survives the troubles, and his son Piero is still an owner of the company, and people across the world still drive his cars, but the drama definitely still seems to be there. The movie also stars Patrick Dempsey as fellow racecar driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as racer Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone as driver Alfonso de Portago. Mann has been working on this project for a bit now and co-wrote the screenplay with Troy Kennedy Martin. The film, a truly independent feature coming from Neon, debuts this week at the Venice Film Festival and should get plenty of buzz.