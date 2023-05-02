Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Chronicles a Real GT Player’s Story of Becoming a Racecar Driver

Sony has released the official trailer for its Gran Turismo movie adaptation, revealing an action-packed film featuring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and more. The footage sets up the movie’s major players and events, showing Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) as he goes from competent Gran Turismo player to an actual racecar driver. It’s all based on a true story, which makes Sony’s take on the matter far more interesting than it has any right to be. You can see our first Gran Turismo movie trailer below.

Gran Turismo is directed by District 9 director and avid gamer Neill Blomkamp. Mardenborough’s journey tells the story of an above-average racing game fan with dreams of, one day, becoming a real-life racecar driver. His dreams become reality when he wins a series of Gran Turismo racing competitions, launching him into a position where he gets behind the wheel of a real 200 mph piece of metal.

Although the story isn’t quite a one-to-one video game adaptation, the film is being overseen by Sony’s PlayStation Productions movie company. The branch has overseen and is continuing to oversee a number of other video game adaptations, with some recent examples being the Uncharted film and HBO’s The Last of Us. Many, many more adaptations are on the way, too, including movies based on Gravity Rush and Ghost of Tsushima, as well as TV shows for God of War and Twisted Metal. Any way you cut it, Sony’s Gran Turismo movie will not be the last time the company brings its gaming properties to the big screen.

While today’s Gran Turismo movie trailer is our first lengthy look at what’s to come, we did get a smaller teaser with behind-the-scenes footage back in January. Stay tuned for more updates as we barrel toward the film’s August 11, 2023 release date.