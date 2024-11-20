Best Shows to Watch If You Liked Arcane

Arcane is almost over, and it’s time to say goodbye to the world of Piltover. If you’re looking for your next show to binge, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 shows to watch if you liked Arcane.

Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai (2023) is a historical action-filled adventure. It follows Mizu, a half-white half-Japanese orphan living in Edo period Japan. After a traumatic childhood, she vows to get revenge on the man who caused her suffering- her father. Throughout the first season we watch Mizu’s journey to uncover the location of Abijah Fowler, a British man illegally hiding in Japan.

Blue Eye Samurai has a lot of the action and innovative storytelling fans of Arcane enjoyed. It’s animation style is enchanting, bringing alive the snowy landscapes of winter in Japan. Despite its serious subject matter it ha its funny moments and a surprising slow-burn romance. Watch Blue Eyed Samurai before Season Two comes out on Netflix!

Scavengers Reign

Set in the alien planet of Vesta, Scavenger’s Reign (2022) is a sci-fi drama series from HBO. Five survivors of a spaceship wreck manage to escape to a foreign planet, full of beauty and danger. The series follows the stories of the survivors as they navigate their way through this strange place. It’s another show with beautifully unique animation and a stacked voice cast, making for an immersive and heart-racing experience.

Scavenger’s Reign is praised by critics and audiences alike. Much like Arcane, it has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and won a Primetime Emmy Award. Although Scavenger’s Reign was cancelled by HBO earlier this year, its first season is still worth a watch.

Invincible

If you enjoyed the action in Arcane, Invincible (2021) might be the best next watch for you. Based on the comic series of the same name, Invincible follows Mark Grayson, teenage son of superhero Omni-Man. He finds out he also has superhero powers, and learns how to control them under the guidance of his father. But everything is not as it seems — especially after the superhero team ‘Guardians’ are all killed at their headquarters.

Invincible is one of those shows that its best to go into knowing as little as possible. The action scenes are masterfully animated, and Its compelling story makes every episode bingeworthy. Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Terminator Zero

An extension of James Cameron’s Terminator universe, Terminator Zero (2024) is an animated feast for the eyes. It’s art direction is led by Masashi Kudō, who worked on the anime adaptation of Bleach. It follows Malcolm Lee, a rogue scientist developing an AI to compete with Skynet, the fictional hive mind AI from in the Terminator universe. While developing his AI, he finds himself and his three children in danger when an assassin robot hunts them down and tries to kill them. But they’re not completely on their own, a soldier from the future is on a mission to protect them.

Terminator Zero is one of the most visually appealing anime series released in recent years. It’s full of gritty action and great characters, with a story that’ll tug on your heart strings. Watch it on Netflix.

The Last Of Us

Our only live-action series in this list, The Last of Us (2023) is another great video game to screen adaptation. If you liked the fatherly dynamic between Vi and Vander, then you’ll love Joel and Ellie. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, Ellie and Joel must lean on each other to try and survive the brain-eating virus that has swept the country. The Last of Us is full of loveable characters, a gripping story and emotional moments, just like Arcane. The performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earned both actors Emmy awards, with the series arming eight wins.

Whether or not you played the games, The Last of Us series is a must-watch. Catch up on season one on Max.

Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus (2020) tells the ‘forgotten’ tale of Heron, a demigod and son of Zeus. There’s unrest in both Olympus and Earth. Demons are taking over, disguising themselves as humans and infiltrating villages. Heron and his mother are disliked and bullied by their fellow village people since his mother is not married and he’s assumed to be a ‘bastard’. But as tensions rise, it is Heron who will step up and lead the charge against the demons, helped by the power and guidance of his godly father.

If you’re a fan of Greek mythology, you’ll love Blood of Zeus. It deals with similar dysfunctional family dynamics that Arcane handles masterfully, and is packed with high-stake action. Watch the first two seasons on Netflix now.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Continuing the theme of mythical creatures, Castlevania: Nocturne (2023) follows vampire slayer Richter Belmont. The series is set in 18th century France, during the French revolution, and the impending doom of a Vampire Messiah. Richter, alongside his sister Maria and other sidekicks they find along the way, is determined to defeat this evil. Castlevania: Nocturne is a sequel to the original Castlevania series, continuing the story three-hundred years later. But don’t worry if you haven’t watched the original, Castlevania Nocturne works as a standalone adventure.

Another video game brought to the silver screen, Castlevania Nocturne first horror-filled season is available on Netflix now.

Dragon Age: Resolution

Dragon Age: Resolution (2023) is a drama-filled animated addition to the world created by the BioWere RPG. It follows Miriam, an elf living in Tevinter Imperium, which is run by mages. In Tevinter society, elves are at the very bottom of the food chain, destined to live their lives as slaves. Miriam escapes this fate and uses her fighting skills to become a mercenary. But when a mission to capture the coveted Circulum Infinitus goes south, her life changes forever.

Even if you’ve never played the Dragon Age games, Dragon Age: Resolution is still worth your time. It adds context and background stories to characters, just like Arcane does for League of Legends.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Widely considered the best Star Wars animated series, The Clone Wars (2008) has seven seasons ready for you to dive into. The much loved series takes place during the prequel trilogy era, expanding on the stories of beloved characters like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you grew up in the 00s you might have foggy memories of watching a few episodes on Cartoon Network. Now, the full series is streaming on Disney+, including a seventh season that finally wraps up the unfinished story of the war.

An exciting adventure, this four time Emmy award winning series was originally made for older kids, but still holds up as an adult viewer.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

One of the many reasons fans loved Arcane was its inclusion of strong and layered female leads. Another show that does that well is She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2108). Born on the planet Etheria, Adora is an orphan and a soldier for the Hord. She grows up believing they fight for good, viewing them as protectors of the galaxy at large. But when Adora gets into an accident in the woods one day and finds an enchanted sword, she turns into She-Ra. She meets Glimmer and Bow, who tell her that the Hord is actually evil and destroying the lives of Etherians. Joining the rebellion, Adora fully embraces her role as the She-Ra Princess of Power and changes her life forever.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tells a story full of lessons on friendship, love and life in conflict. The tension between Adora and her fellow orphan Catra is similar to the turbulent relationship between Vi and Jinx. Watch all five seasons on Netflix.

And that’s our list of 10 shows to watch if you like Arcane!

