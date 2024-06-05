All Voice Actors & Cast List for Scavengers Reign

Scavenger’s Reign has hit Netflix after being cancelled by Max, and it’s really rather excellent. But which actors help bring this animated sci-fi series to life? Here are all the voice actors and the full cast list for Scavenger’s Reign.

Main Cast of Scavengers Reign

Scavengers Reign follows the story of several space-faring survivors, stranded on an alien planet after a disaster aboard their ship, the Demeter. Here’s who plays who in the first season of this animated sci-fi tale.

Sunita Mani as Ursula

Ursula is one of Scavengers Reign’s primary characters. She is a survivor who, along with fellow ex-crewmate Sam, is trying to find a way — any way — off the planet. But as the first episode underlines, she’s far from invulnerable, especially against the planet’s many alien lifeforms. She’s played by Sunita Mani, who starred in wrestling series GLOW.

Bob Stephenson as Sam

Bob Stephenson, who you may remember from crime show The Forgotten or as Sheriff Taylor from post-apocalyptic drama Jericho, plays Ursula’s partner-in-survival and commander of the beleaguered Demeter, Sam. He’s as courageous as Ursula, though that doesn’t stop him from berating her for putting herself in danger.

Ted Travelstead as Kamen

Kamen is a crewmember whose failing marriage leads to him falling under the thrall of an alien being known as Hollow. Don’t worry, though, despite that and the ship’s name, Scavengers Reign isn’t just a beat-for-beat retelling of Dracula. Kamen is played by Ted Travelstead, who doesn’t have many acting credits to his name. However, he’s a writer and producer on animated sitcom The Great North which has been renewed for a fifth season.

Alia Shakwat as Levi

Alia Shakwat voices Levi, one of the ship’s robots, whose situation could be a change to grow beyond their programming. They’re teamed with Azi, a fellow, albeit human, survivor. Shakwat, best known as Mae Fünke in Arrested Development, also voices Kamen’s wife Fiona.

The cast is smaller than some shows. Given the survivors’ situation they’re not going to run into regular guests-of-the-week. But if the show does get a second season, we could see a few new faces (or rather voices) showing up.

Full Cast List of Scavengers Reign

And that’s all the voice actors and the full cast list for Scavenger’s Reign.

