FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide

There are many side quests in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with each deepening the relationship between Cloud and another party member, including “Absence of a Sign”. Given it’s a bit tricky, here’s how to find the sign of the quest’s title.

Before calling Cid to fly off to Nibelheim, make sure to check for newly added quests. “Absence of a Sign” is found on the noticeboard in Cosmo Canyon at the end of Chapter 10. This quest will affect Aerith’s relationship with Cloud, so if she is not your end-game goal, then consider ignoring this quest as it is close to the end. Starting the quest is simple: accept the notice of the board then head towards the seminar room, Planetology Assembly, to talk to the Caesar and the Skywatchers from the seminar Tifa and Aerith had attended.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Cloud and Aerith are tasked with taking pictures of Celestial Phenomena that are marked on the map. Players will need to take pictures according to the photos given by the Skywatchers by trying to match the photo as closely as possible. Players will be able to view the photos from the Skywatchers once they reach each destination. Use the left button on the D-pad to view them. When taking a picture, the middle circle will light up green to indicate the perfect shot. Aerith will encourage Cloud to retake a picture if players do not take a picture when the circle is green. Once in the right position, hit R2 to take the shot.

Celestial Phenomena 1

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first Celestial Phenomena is close to the landing strip where players were dropped off by Cid at the beginning of the chapter. Fast travel to the location and look for the pathway to the left, just before the landing strip and building where you can call Cid. Head up the pathway where you will find a Reapertail. Quickly deal with it to clear the area and take the picture.

Celestial Phenomena 2

Screenshot via The Escapist

The second Celestial Phenomena is located just past the Planetological Ruins. Using the Gliding Range No. 1-112m near Kamaria’s Ranch, use the Chocobo to glide down into the desert valley area. Head towards the Ruins then take a right. On the left is a pathway leading up to the site. Players will once again need to fight a Reapertail but with two additional Skeeskee before taking the picture.

If players want to, they can sneak a picture of Aerith before getting the location picture.

Celestial Phenomena 3

Screenshot via The Escapist

The last Celestial Phenomena is located in the middle of the desert valley. However, it’s high up so players will need to glide up on a Chocobo. Players will need to make their way to Gliding Range No. 16-124m and then glide from that point towards the Ancient Capitol Tower. Go through the ruins to the other side where there are more launch ramps. Use the giant fan to fly up to the top of the plateau and to the area where the last Celestial Phenomena is located. Fight the last Reapertail and get the photo.

From there head back to Caesar at the Planetology Assembly and deliver the photos to complete the “Absence of a Sign” quest in FF7 Rebirth.

