How to Beat the Mindflayer in FF7 Rebirth (Biological Intel Head Case)

The Mindflayer is a classic fantasy-type enemy that also makes an appearance in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Fighting it via the Classified Intel mission is easy enough, but there’s another encounter with it that’s way more infuriating. Here’s how to beat the Mindflayer in Biological Intel: Head Case in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Head Case Mindflayer Strategy and Tips

Biological Intel: Headcase is easily one of the most frustrating missions you’ll encounter in FF7 Rebirth. Not only is the Mindflayer itself a pain to deal with, the adds and your party AI also add another layer of annoyance to everything.

First, here are some quick tips to help you out:

Cast Sleep on the Varghidpolis as soon as the fight starts.

Use all of your weapon and Synergy abilities on the Mindflayer to Pressure and Stagger it.

Kill the Mindflayer as quickly as you can with your strongest abilities, though you may want to consider reapplying Sleep on the other Varghipods before this.

The goal of this fight is to kill the Mindflayer as quickly as possible to prevent it from using its Mind Blast ability, and to take it down before the Varghidpolis. The problem is, your AI party members have a tendency to go for the adds instead of the Mindflayer, making it near impossible to Stagger it right away. Because of this, you’ll want to cast Sleep on the adds as soon as you can, and this will prevent your party members from targeting them, and they’ll instead focus their efforts on the Mindflayer.

Once you do this, things should become exponentially easier, as you’ll be able to Pressure and Stagger the Mindflayer easily. Right before the Mindflayer is Staggered, consider reapplying Sleep to the other enemies if you feel like enough time has gone by, and this will ensure that your party members don’t get distracted while wailing on the Mindflayer.

Down below, we’ve also listed some Materia orbs you should absolutely bring with you into the fight:

3-star Poison

ATB Boost

Time

Poison Materia allows you to cast Poison and Bio on the Mindflayer, which it is susceptible to, allowing you to whittle its health down passively. The ATB Boost Materia charges up your ATB gauge quickly, while Time Materia allows you to cast Haste, which will also speed up your ATB charge rate.

With the latter two Materia in particular, you’ll be able to cast Sleep on the Varghipods pretty much as soon as the battle begins, allowing you and your teammates to focus on the Mindflayer after that. After you’ve cleared the fight, you’ll learn Mind Blast, which is one of the more powerful enemy skills in the game.

And that’s how to beat the Mindflayer in Biological Intel: Head Case in FF7 Rebirth.