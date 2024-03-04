Top Ten Best Materia in FF7 Rebirth

The magic system in the Final Fantasy franchise has always been a unique take with the introduction of Materia and that tradition continues in Final Fantasy 7. There are many different types to collect but knowing which ones are the must-haves are important for setting up players for success.

Recommended Videos

Materia are orbs filled with an energy source and in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth this energy source is Mako, the life stream of the planet. Materia can be found or crafted through Chadley as players complete his research tasks. Materia will evolve, becoming stronger and unlocking higher-level versions of the base spell they contain. There are five different types of Materia that all work together. While all Materia is helpful in some ways, others have more important roles that will make players’ lives much easier while playing the game. Here is a list of the top ten Materia players should have and equip to their team.

Best Magic Materia (Green)

Screenshot via The Escapist

The green Materia is the actual spell-casting Materia that uses MP and ATB charges. These consist of elemental attacks, healing, or other status effects that can be thrown at enemies. While some apparent choices could make the list, like any healing Materia or the rarer attack driven Materia, I believe the following to be the best investments to have.

Fortification Materia

The Fortification Materia allows the player to cast Protect, temporarily strengthening their Physical and Magical Defense. When it upgrades to level 2, players can cast Shell, which completely blocks Physical and Magical damage. When it is paired with a blue Warding Materia, players will gain resistance to effects that reduce Physical and Magical Defense.

Empowerment Materia

The Empowerment Materia will allow players to cast Bravery at level 1, increasing their Attack stats. When is reaches level 2, players will be able to cast Faith which will increase their Magic Stats. Pairing it with the blue Warding Materia will make the equipped character immune to the effects of the Debrave and Defaith status.

Best Support Materia (Blue)

Screenshot via The Escapist

Support Materia can not work alone but must be put in a slot linked to other Materia, usually green Magic Materia, to enhance the other Materia. Suppose players use both of the recommended green Materia from above. In that case, the honorable mention goes to the Warding Materia with grants resistance to status effects based on the Materia it is linked to.

AP Up Materia

The AP Up Materia doubles the amount of AP earned by the Materia linked to it. This becomes key to leveling up the Materia players have to gain access to more potent spells and effects. This Materia can be linked to more than just the green Materia, making it invaluable.

Magnify Materia

The Magnify Materia will allow players to hit multiple targets with the spell it is linked to. This comes at a damage reduction cost but that damage reduction is reduced as the Materia levels up. This is perfect for those boss fights with either multiple targets on one boss or when the boss has help from smaller enemies.

Best Command Materia (Yellow)

Screenshot via The Escapist

Command Materia adds new abilities in the Command Menu. These abilities range and where from Steal from enemies, assessing enemy stats and weaknesses, and boosting ATB.

Assess Materia

The Assess Materia will display the stats on an enemy, letting players know their weaknesses and resistances. While this is a super handy Materia to use, it is also crucial for those who are completing Chadley’s Biological Intel challenges for the Combat Simulator. When paired with the Enemy Skill Materia, doing these Biological Intel challenges will allow players to learn enemy skills as abilities.

ATB Boost Materia

The ATB Boost Materia doubles the amount the ATB meter is filled, making those ATB-powered abilities that much faster to pump out. However, the effect must be manually activated and have a cooldown time before it can be used again. Since Synergy Abilities rely on the party members fulfilling a certain ability quota before they can be activated, being able to use the Abilities faster will enable the Synergy Abilities that must be faster.

Complete Materia (Purple)

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Complete Materia are handy because they passively give various stat increases depending on the Materia.

EXP Up Materia

The EXP Up Materia increases the amount of EXP of the character it is equipped to. This becomes the most important Materia for leveling up a character fast. This will also get that character SP quicker to unlock more abilities in their Maghnata Folios. This only applies to EXP gained from battle.

Luck Up Materia

The Luck Up Materia increases the equipped character’s likelihood of getting a Critical Hit of a successful Steal. The effect can stack but has a cap of 100%.

Summoning Materia (Red)

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Summoning Materia is always super useful as you can never have too many allies during a boss fight. They have different abilities and effects on the battlefield.

Phoenix Materia

The Phoenix Materia summons the Phoenix fire god. It deals large amounts of fire damage and gives stat bonuses to MP, Magic Attack, and Magic. When it unleashes its Ultimate Attack, it deals a massive amount of fire magic damage and heals the party. This is the best summon for a magic-centered character or party.

Gilgamesh Materia

The Gilgamesh Materia summons the multi-weapon-wielding god to assist in combat. It mainly deals a lot of damage through its many weapons, then deals a massive amount of non-elemental damage with its Ultimate Attack. The stat bonuses are some of the best that summons can offer, with increases to HP, MP, Attack, Magic Attack, Strength, and Magic.

Every player has their own unique style of gameplay, so choosing a Materia will ultimately depend on how the player’s desired setup. If you want more information on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, check out how to upgrade weapons because it’s not intuitive.