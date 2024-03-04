FF7 Rebirth Enemy Skill Materia Guide

Blue Mages may not be an actual class in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but you sure can learn and use enemy skills in this game. We’re here to walk you through the entire process. Here’s a complete FF7 Rebirth Enemy Skill guide, covering how to get the Materia and all Enemy Skills.

How to Get Enemy Skill Materia in FF7 Rebirth

First things first, before you can use those new abilities, you’ll first need to unlock the Enemy Skill Materia in FF7 Rebirth. The good news is that this happens very early on in the game. When you first arrive in the Grasslands region, head to the chocobo ranch to meet Chadley for the first time.

After activating your first tower, talk to him to access the Combat Simulator challenges, then complete the challenge titled Biological Intel: Know Thine Enemy.

With the Enemy Skill Materia equipped, you’ll now be able to use all of your learned Enemy Skills in combat. Of course, this then leads us to the next section…

How to Learn Enemy Skills

Unlike in Remake, where you had to have the Materia equipped and watch an enemy use an ability, the process is more streamlined in Rebirth. In this game, all you have to do is unlock new Biological Intel quest in the Combat Simulator.

This usually requires you to complete Fiend Intel challenges in a region, while also using Assess on enemies, and completing Classified Intel missions. Then, check back with Chadley to take on the new Biological Intel quest to get a new Enemy Skill.

In addition to all of that, your Enemy Skill Materia also needs to be leveled up before you’re able to learn certain abilities.

All Enemy Skills in FF7 Rebirth

Now that we’ve gone over the basics, we’ve listed all available Enemy Skills in FF7 Rebirth down below, along with their effects and how to unlock them.

Enemy Skill Materia Level Requirement Effect How to Unlock Sonic Boom N/A Cast a spell using wind magic, granting the user Bravery and Faith. Clear Biological Intel: Know Thine Enemy in the Combat Simulator. Plasma Discharge 2 Attacks are temporarily charged with lightning. Additionally, whenever an ATB charge is filled, surrounding areas are damaged. Clear the Grasslands region Classified Intel quest and assess 16 different enemies.

Clear Biological Intel: Blinded by Light in the Combat Simulator. Soothing Breeze 2 Halt your movement and temporarily heal yourself and allies within a wide area of effect. Clear the Grasslands region Classified Intel quest and assess 10 different enemies in the Junon region.

Clear Biological Intel: Breath of Life in the Combat Simulator. Self-Destruct 3 User incapacitates themselves with an explosion that deals substantial damage to all enemies in the surrounding area. Clear the Junon region Classified Intel quest and assess 25 different enemies in the Corel region.

Clear Biological Intel: At Any Cost in the Combat Simulator. Mind Blast 4 Clear the Junon region Classified Intel quest and assess 14 different enemies in the Gongaga region.

Clear Biological Intel: Head Case in the Combat Simulator. Rancid Breath 4 Cover a wide area with a foul mist, randomly inflicting Petrification, Poison, Silence, Sleep, or Stop. Clear the Gongaga region Classified Intel quest and assess 15 different enemies in the Cosmo Canyon.

Clear Biological Intel: That’s the Smell in the Combat Simulator. Gorgon Shield 5 Clear the Cosmo Canyon Classified Intel quest and assess 16 different enemies in the Nibel region.

Clear Biological Intel: Stony Stare in the Combat Simulator.

And that’s all you need to know about Enemy Skills in FF7 Rebirth.