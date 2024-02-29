Materia is the name of the game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These little orb things determine what kinds of spells and abilities you can use in-game, and you’ll also be able to level them up to make them even stronger. So with that in mind, here’s how to get AP fast in FF7 Rebirth.

Farming AP in FF7 Rebirth

AP is what you need to level up your Materia in FF7 Rebirth and take them to the next level, literally. By the far the best way the farm AP in the game is to use the AP Up Materia, and link it with the Materia that you want to level up quickly.

First, here’s a brief rundown of how AP works. Whenever you complete a combat encounter, all party members will gain experience points and AP. All of your earned AP will go towards level progression for your currently equipped Materia. Once you have enough AP to hit the next level, the Materia gains a star rating, allowing you to use a stronger version of its spell or ability. For instance, a 2-star Fire Materia will give you access to the Fira spell in combat.

With the AP Up Materia, you can put it in a linked slot on your equipment together with the Materia you want to upgrade. This will allow that Materia in question to gain AP at an accelerated rate, letting you level it up faster than usual. Once you have the AP Up Materia, it simply becomes a matter of grinding out fights in the open-world to level up quickly.

How to Get AP Up Materia

Now that we’ve established how you can farm AP quickly, let’s talk about how to get the aforementioned AP Up Materia. There are basically two reliable ways of getting it in FF7 Rebirth, as listed below:

Purchasing it from Chadley

Purchasing it from vending machines at rest stops

Not all vending machines will hold the AP Up Materia, and you’ll need to pay Gil to buy it. You’ll likely get your first one from Chadley instead, who’ll sell it to you for Chadley Points, which you accrue by completing open-world tasks for him. You may also be able to snag extra copies of the Materia by completing his combat simulator missions.

And that’s how you can farm AP quickly in FF7 Rebirth.