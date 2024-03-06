How Old Is Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

Yuffie is one of the main party members you’ll get to play as in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and if you liked how she played in Episode Intermission, she’s even better here. If you’re wondering how old Yuffie is in FF7 Rebirth, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Yuffie’s Age in FF7 Rebirth Explained

Yuffie was born on Nov. 20, 1991, and she is 16 years old during the events of FF7 Remake and Rebirth. This makes her the youngest member on the cast.

It’s worth noting that her age and birthday here are based on what we know from the original game and its subsequent spinoffs, including Crisis Core. However, it was not ever officially confirmed that these details have remained the same in the Remake trilogy. That being said, we’ve also not seen any other story beats or information in Rebirth that suggest otherwise, so it’s safe to assume that Yuffie is still only 16 years old in FF7 Rebirth.

Don’t let her age fool you, though. She may be young, but she also happens to be arguably the best character in the entire cast of FF7 Rebirth, combat-wise. Not only does she have access to all four elements via her Ninjutsu ability, she’s also able to zip around the battlefield quickly, land aerial attacks, and also make use of Blindside and other useful abilities to turn the tides in a fight.

Yuffie is easily the most versatile character in the game as well, as she works fantastically as a physical DPS character, who can also work as a magic damage dealer and double up as a healer. Of course, a lot of this is contingent on you giving her the right Materia setup, which often includes the Magnify Materia. But once you get her going, she becomes a party mainstay even on Hard mode.

That’s everything you need to know about Yuffie’s age in FF7 Rebirth.