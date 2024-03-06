Category:
Guides
Video Games

How Old Is Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:57 pm
FF7 Rebirth screenshot of Yuffie posing in front of a moon and cherry blossoms
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Yuffie is one of the main party members you’ll get to play as in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and if you liked how she played in Episode Intermission, she’s even better here. If you’re wondering how old Yuffie is in FF7 Rebirth, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Yuffie’s Age in FF7 Rebirth Explained

Yuffie was born on Nov. 20, 1991, and she is 16 years old during the events of FF7 Remake and Rebirth. This makes her the youngest member on the cast.

It’s worth noting that her age and birthday here are based on what we know from the original game and its subsequent spinoffs, including Crisis Core. However, it was not ever officially confirmed that these details have remained the same in the Remake trilogy. That being said, we’ve also not seen any other story beats or information in Rebirth that suggest otherwise, so it’s safe to assume that Yuffie is still only 16 years old in FF7 Rebirth.

Don’t let her age fool you, though. She may be young, but she also happens to be arguably the best character in the entire cast of FF7 Rebirth, combat-wise. Not only does she have access to all four elements via her Ninjutsu ability, she’s also able to zip around the battlefield quickly, land aerial attacks, and also make use of Blindside and other useful abilities to turn the tides in a fight.

Yuffie is easily the most versatile character in the game as well, as she works fantastically as a physical DPS character, who can also work as a magic damage dealer and double up as a healer. Of course, a lot of this is contingent on you giving her the right Materia setup, which often includes the Magnify Materia. But once you get her going, she becomes a party mainstay even on Hard mode.

That’s everything you need to know about Yuffie’s age in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft
Spider in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft
Spider in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 5, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].