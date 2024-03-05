Best Party Composition & Characters in FF7 Rebirth

With seven different characters to choose from in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and only three party member slots, it can be difficult to decide on the best party makeup for your playstyle. That’s where we come in. Here’s our take on the best party setup and characters in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Best FF7 Rebirth Characters

First off, a disclaimer: all seven characters in FF7 Rebirth are perfectly viable, and the game isn’t so challenging that you’ll absolutely need an optimal setup to clear the main story. It’s a bit of a different story on Hard mode, but even on Dynamic difficulty, you can pretty much clear the entire story with any party composition you want.

That being said, there are a couple of characters that easily stand out above the rest: Cloud and Yuffie.

Because Cloud is a mandatory party member, naturally it makes sense that Square Enix had to give him a bit of an edge over everyone else. He’s a fantastic DPS and tank character, can execute aerial attacks, and is generally very versatile in all situations.

Yuffie is also incredibly powerful in FF7 Rebirth thanks to the fact that she can access all four elements regardless of her Materia setup. This makes her very versatile because you can basically slap whatever Materia you want on her, making her an excellent fit for any party composition you land on.

With that in mind, you really can’t go wrong with any party setup with both Cloud and Yuffie. And with that out of the way, let’s go over the best party combinations in the game.

Best FF7 Rebirth Party Formation

Depending on your playstyle and what sorts of challenges you’re up against, we’ve got a few different party compositions to recommend. These are all excellent, though, and you can’t really go wrong with any of them.

Cloud, Yuffie, and Tifa

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

For a party setup that does a little bit of everything, this is the best formation to go for in FF7 Rebirth. Both Cloud and Tifa will be your physical damage dealers, with Tifa being your go-to for Pressuring an enemy and building up that Stagger bar. Make use of her Synergy attacks with Cloud, as well as Cloud’s own powerful abilities and Limit Breaks.

On the flipside, Yuffie fills in her as your magic DPS character and healer. While that’s not typically the role we envision for Yuffie, this works incredibly well with the right Materia setup. Here are the Materia you’ll want to put on Yuffie for this party:

Magnify

Healing or Pray

Basically anything that amplifies or boosts her magic stats and capabilities like Magic Up or MP Up

The most important Materia you need to have here is Magnify, as that allows her to deal AoE magic damage to foes, which gets pretty nutty as you level it up. It’s worth noting that Magnify also works with Cure, allowing Yuffie to heal the entire party in one go as well.

Cloud, Yuffie, and Red XIII

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

If you’d like Yuffie to take on more of a DPS role, consider subbing Tifa out for Red XIII instead. In fact, one could probably argue that this party setup is way more optimal for endgame content and Hard mode runs.

The idea here is to have Yuffie be your main magic damage dealer, with Cloud supporting her with physical DPS, while Red XIII serves as your healer. You’ll also need the Magnify Materia to make this work, but in this setup, we’d recommend putting it on Red instead for the party-wide heals.

With Yuffie, load her up with your most powerful magic-based Materia, including MP Up and Magic Up to boost her stats. Your primary way of dealing damage with her will be through endgame spells like Comet and even her Ninjutsu.

Cloud, Barret, and Aerith

Finally, if you really don’t want to use Yuffie, here’s one final party setup that can also get you very far in FF7 Rebirth. In this setup, Barret will serve as your tank, Cloud is your physical DPS, while Aerith doubles up as your healer and magic DPS. This is a classic setup that worked well in Remake, and will also serve you well in Rebirth.

While Aerith is your main healer in this scenario, you’ll also want to make sure you’ve got Revive Materia on at least Cloud or Barret, just so you have a backup option in case Aerith goes down. But for the most part, put all of your magic Materia on Aerith, and use her Soul Drain ability to replenish her MP when you’re low.

And that’s our take on the best party and characters in FF7 Rebirth.