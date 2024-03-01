Right from the start, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth allows you to choose from three difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, and Dynamic. However, if you’re looking for even more of a challenge, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to unlock Hard mode in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Hard Difficulty Mode in FF7 Rebirth

The final difficulty setting, Hard mode, will become available to you once you’ve cleared the main story of FF7 Rebirth on any difficulty level.

Whether you’re playing on Easy, Normal, Dynamic, or any mix of the three, as long as you reach the end credits of the game, you can start new game plus on Hard mode. One thing to note is that Hard mode doesn’t seem to be available on fresh new game files; this means that you can only access it when loading your cleared save file.

FF7 Rebirth Hard Mode Differences

As the name suggests, Hard mode makes things, well, harder. While you do get to carry over your levels, weapons, equipment, and Materia over to new game plus, the new challenges may just give you a run for your money. Here’s what you can expect from Hard mode:

Tougher enemies. They hit harder and have more HP.

Items are disabled.

Rest Stops will only replenish your HP, but not your MP.

Those last two bits are important; Hard mode makes it such that you need to be very conservative with MP management and healing. This also makes your Folios skills that much more important, as you can unlock and use elemental-based skills that don’t expend any MP.

That’s all you need to know about how Hard mode works in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all available Summons and all Manuscript locations.