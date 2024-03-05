Category:
How to Get Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth

Published: Mar 4, 2024 10:19 pm
It’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Materia is the name of the game. There are tons of these little orbs out there to collect, and some are especially more useful than others. Here’s how to get the Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Magnify Materia Location

ff7 rebirth magnify materia location

There are a total of three Magnify Materia orbs to be found in FF7 Rebirth, at least from what we’ve seen in the game so far. We’ve listed all three locations down below:

ChapterLocation
Chapter 1In the Nibelheim chapter, as you’re climbing up the mountain to the mako reactor, look for a cliff you climb down once you reach the Northern Ridge area. You’ll find a chest containing the Magnify Materia. Do note that you will not be able to keep this one after you’ve completed Nibelheim.
Chapter 8Automatically obtained once Cait Sith joins your party. It’ll be equipped to him.
Chapter 12Obtained as a reward for completing the side quest titled Victim of Circumstance in the Cosmo Canyon region.

With a total of three Magnify Materia orbs to collect in FF7 Rebirth –and one of them being guaranteed– this is a hard Materia to miss.

How to Use the Magnify Materia

Now that we’ve gone over how to get it, let’s talk about how it actually works. You’ll need to put Magnify in a linked slot on any of your equipment, and pair it with a green-colored magic Materia. This means you can only pair it with Materia like Ice, Fire, Lightning, or Aero, and so on and so forth.

When paired, the corresponding spell will hit multiple enemies in a target area when you cast it. And as you level up Magnify, its ability becomes more potent as well. Here are the effects of each level up:

LevelAP RequiredEffect
1-starN/AExpand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -60% when expanded).
2-star500Expand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -45% when expanded).
3-star1,500Expand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -25% when expanded).

At the base level, your spell will only deal 40% damage to splash targets. However, level up Magnify and you’ll eventually be able to deal 75% damage to splash targets, which is a lot. To level up your Materia, you’ll need to farm AP, and we’ve got a quick guide here to help you get started with getting AP quickly.

And that’s how to get and use the Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
