How to Skip the Nibelheim Chapter in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the story from Remake, and also gives us more detail about Cloud’s history with Sephiroth in Nibelheim, If you’ve already played the demo, though, this is probably old news to you. Here’s how to skip chapter 1 in FF7 Rebirth.

Skipping Chapter 1: Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth

First things first, you need to have completed the FF7 Rebirth demo before you can skip the Nibelheim chapter in the full game. Here’s what you need to do after that:

Make sure your demo save data is present on your PS5. Boot up FF7 Rebirth and the game will automatically scan your console to check for the demo save data. Play through the prologue until you get to Nibelheim, and explore the town as per normal. Once you’ve explored the town and have met Tifa to start going up to the reactor, the game will prompt you to skip the Nibelheim chapter.

Do note that even after you’ve chosen to skip the Nibelheim chapter, you’ll still need to play through the final segment where Sephiroth sets fire to the town and starts attacking. This is because the demo was cut off around this point, so you’ll need to sit through this section before you’re finally able to get into the open-world stuff proper.

It’s a bit of a bummer that you do still have to explore the town at the start and check out Tifa’s house and the water tower, but after that, you’re almost home free.

If you’ve already played the demo, there’s no harm in skipping the chapter. Whether you skip it or not, you won’t miss out on any items or cutscenes, so just feel free to jump ahead if you’ve already seen everything. There’s no new content to look out for here.

And that’s all you need to know about skipping Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.