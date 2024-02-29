How to Do Ranged Attacks With Cloud & Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Due to changes to the combat system in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you may find it more difficult to hit characters in the air with those who are primarily ground fighters. However, there is a way to do ranged attacks with Cloud and Cait Sith that isn’t explained super well in FF7 Rebirth, so here’s how that works.

How to Get Cloud & Cait Sith to Do Ranged Attacks in FF7 Rebirth

You can get Cloud and Cait Sith to do ranged attacks in FF7 Rebirth pretty easily. Essentially, use the circle button to dodge. After completing the animation, hit square to attack. There are a few caveats to keep in mind, though.

Firstly, Cloud and Cait Sith’s ranged attack do less damage than their normal attacks. That means you’re going to want to save the ranged attacks either to do some quick damage after dodging, or for when you’re dealing with a solo battle involving them. It’s often a good idea when facing an opponent one on one to get some easy damage on using ranged attacks.

Secondly, if you’re too close to your target, Cloud and Cait Sith will switch instead to a melee. This can be really helpful when it comes to chaining together combos to put extra damage on an opponent, but at the same time, it can leave you open to attack if you’re not trying to close the gap and hit an opponent with a melee.

How to Hit Enemies in the Air

Ranged attacks are really helpful for dealing with opponents in the air, since Cloud and other ground attackers no longer jump up into the air to lay the beat down on opponents in FF7 Rebirth unless you use abilities to get you up there.

I haven’t been able to get Tifa or Red XIII to do a ranged attack, so I suspect they don’t have one. Still, Tifa’s uppercut move executed by using triangle can often hit an opponent in the air, while Red XIII’s spinning attack that’s done by holding down square can also hit things in the air. Otherwise, you’ll be forced to use magic or a ranged fighter such as Barret or Aerith.

