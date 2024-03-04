FF7 Rebirth Fort Condor Minigame Guide

With the launch of the second game in the series, Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth comes a multitude of mini-games to keep players busy in between main plot points. FF7 Rebirth brings the return of Fort Condor only this time the game is a bit more immersive.

Fort Condor was reintroduced into the franchise in Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s DLC Intermission where fans got to play as Yuffie and see what she was up to during the events of the game. While exploring the slums, Yuffie and players are introduced to the game Fort Condor which is a tower-defense mini-game. The mini game is back but this time Cloud and the gang are sucked into the game and retain their original polygonal shape, reminiscent to the original Final Fantasy 7.

How to Unlock Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth

The Fort Condor mini-games are unlocked when players visit the Protorelic Site Phenomenon Intel 1: Wrack and Ruin which is located in the Junon Region. Active the Seabreeze Renmawave Tower to located the Protorelic Site. Players will be able to see the icon on the map. The first Fort Condor mini game is in a crumbling ship that has been abandoned. There is a campsite where the ship splits in half. The Protorelic in on a table. Interacting with it will send players straight into the mini game

How to Play Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth

Units Players Will Control

There are three types of units that players will need to understand to excel at the game. These types are the following.

Vangaurd – melee offense

Defense – guards other units

Range – archers that don’t move but attack from a distance

Each type is strong and weak to other units similar to Rock Paper Scissors. Vanguard units are strong against Ranged. Ranged are strong against Defense and Defense is strong against Vanguard.

Players will get a chance to set up their units before the game begins. There are the Hero Units, which are represented by Cloud and the party, and there are Ally Units which are made up of the Fort Condor pieces. Players can change these based on the strategy they want to use. Players will be able to look at the opponent’s units and plan accordingly.

Hero Units are the ultimate units. These units will deal the most damage and buff all Ally Units on the field. Each one has a special ability that can be seen on the preparation screen before the game. However, they can only be released onto the board when enough Ally Units of the same type are on the board. There is a meter below the ATB Gauge in the top-left corner that will indicate if the Hero Unit can be deployed.

Ally Units are the main force that players will control. They will be deployed at regular intervals to fight and defend as needed. Ally Units consist of Headquarters, which need to be defended, and Outposts. Deploying Ally units takes ATB Charges, the more powerful the unit, the more ATB Charges it needs. Some units are limited in how many times they can be released onto the field.

Skirmishes

During the battle part of the mini-game, players will have a Deployment Area that will indicate where units will be able to be placed. As units progress further on the field, the Deployment Area will increase until it expands to the opponent’s Headquarters. The field will be split in half with two openings that connect the two sides. Make sure to monitor both openings.

The Fort Condor mini-game is timed. Players must defeat the enemy towers before the timer runs out or else the game will register the try a defeat.

There are a couple of helpful tools during the game that will give players an edge. There is a diagram of the unit types and which are strong against which ones. There is also an indicator that will inform players if their units have an advantage over the opponent’s units. Last, but certainly not least, there is an Enemy Strategy meter that will show players what units the opponent will be placing next.

There is a limit to how many units can be deployed. Keep track of how many are left by using the Units Deployed HUB.

Fort Condor Rewards

Players will gain the Protorelics when the mini-game is complete. The Protorelics are part of the World Intel that players will collect for Chadley. When players collect more data for his research, he will reward players with Materia that can’t be obtained anywhere else.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and play Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth.