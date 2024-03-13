FF7 Rebirth The Spice of Life Quest Guide

Exploring the region of Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth will lead players to the side quest The Spice of Life. This time, will players be able to help Ciccnei make the perfect Gongaga mushroom soup?

Before players can accept The Spice of Life quest, they will have to complete the Teach Me, Great Warrior quest for it the appear on the Community Noticeboard. Once accepted, players will find Cissnei in her house attempting to make Gongaga mushroom soup. Her attempts lead to a questionable substance in a pot so she asks for Cloud and Aerith’s help collecting some vegetables from Torgan who is known to have the best ones around.

Follow the Dog & Find the Rock Salt in FF7 Rebirth

Torgan reveals that the best Gongaga mushroom soup requires magonga mushrooms and Gongaga rock salt. He will give Cloud some pictures of exactly what they will need. The quest takes a familiar turn to a quest that players have completed in Junon. Players will follow Torgan’s dog to the different locations for both the rock salt and the mushrooms. Protect the dog and find the rock salt.

Torgan’s dog will lead players to the rock salt. There will be three groups of fiends that players will need to fight before getting there. Having Fire Materia equipped will make the fights go a lot faster. Once at the rock salt deposit area, players will need to find the specific kind of rock salt that matches Torgan’s drawing. The light pink rock salt is the one players need.

Players will need three rock salt. All three can be found in the area. The first one is right in front of players after Torgan’s dog stops leading them. The second rock salt is just around the corner to the right and behind the rock wall. The last one is higher up. Follow the path that leads to the top of the same rock wall until players find a bridge. The last rock salt is just to the right.

Use the Chocobos to Find the Magonga Mushrooms in FF7 Rebirth

After collecting the rock salt, players will need to fast travel to Magon Hill for the second half of ingredient collecting. This time players will need to use the Chocobos to sniff out the mushroom locations. Finding the mushrooms is the easy part. Collecting them is the tricky part. The mushrooms need to be picked in a certain way, wiggling the mushroom by pulling the portions of the mushroom from most pliable to least pliable.

Players will have to be very careful when picking the mushrooms. Choose the wrong combination and the mushroom will break. To find the right way to pick them, move the analog stick in different directions to see which way the mushroom moves the furthest. The combination difficulty grows by one for every mushroom starting with three for the first mushroom. However, if a mushroom isn’t picked perfectly, the rewards for the quest stay the same so don’t stress too hard about plucking them perfectly.

After all the mushrooms have been gathered, go back to Cissnei and give her the ingredients. Players will be rewarded with Chakra Materia earrings as well as some Party EXP and regular EXP.

