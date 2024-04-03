FFXIV The Path Infernal Event Guide (FF16 Collab Quest)

Final Fantasy 16 fans rejoice, as the game has finally been added to the world of Eorzea with a collab quest in Final Fantasy XIV. There are quite a few cosmetic rewards to pick up from this time-limited event, so we’re here to help you out with a full event guide for The Path Infernal in FFXIV.

FFXIV Path Infernal Start and End Time

Like all other limited-time events in FFXIV, you’ll only be able to do this quest and nab the exclusive rewards while the event is running. The Path Infernal will run from April 2 to May 8, at 7.59 a.m. Pacific Time.

This means that you’ll have a little over a month to complete the quest and get your rewards.

How to Start the FF16 Collab Quest in FFXIV

First things first. In order to start the FF16 collab quest in FFXIV, you need to meet the following requirements:

Reach level 50 with any combat job.

Complete the main scenario quest titled “The Ultimate Weapon.”

Essentially, this means that you need to beat the main story arc from A Realm Reborn, which is considered the base game of FFXIV. Doing so will naturally bring your job level up to 50, allowing you to start the quest.

After you’ve met these requirements, head over to the Steps of Nahl in Ul’dah and speak with the Neophyte Adventurer, located at X:8.8, Y:9.8.

All FF16 Collab Quests

There are a total of three quests associated with FF16 collab event, as listed below:

A Land of Fire Pain to Recall The Path Infernal

It sounds short, but a couple of those quests can be a little bit lengthy, and you can rest assured that there’s quite a bit of combat to be had over the course of this mini story as well.

All Path Infernal Rewards

The FF16 collab quest arc will culminate in a final fight against Ifrit. Upon completing the story, you’ll be able to purchase several FF16-related Orchestrion Rolls, which are basically music pieces you can then play in your private housing or FC house.

Listed below are all of the rewards you can get for fully completing The Path Infernal:

Metian armor set

Torgal mount

Torgal Pup minion

Clive Rosfield Triple Triad Card

Away (Refrain) Orchestrion Roll

Before the Storm – Caer Norvent Orchestrion Roll

Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll

Forever More – The Grand Duchy of Rosaria Orchestrion Roll

Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll

Land of Eikons Orchestrion Roll

The State of the Realm Orchestrion Roll

To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll

Tonitrau ex Machina Orchestrion Roll

Who I Really Am Orchestrion Roll

I should note that you’ll only receive the Metian armor set, Torgal mount, and the Torgal Pup minion for completing the quests. As for the Triple Triad card and the Orchestrion Rolls, you need to purchase them at the Gold Saucer with MGP.

Head over to the Gold Saucer, then speak with the Triple Triad Trader NPC located in the Triple Triad area just behind the Mini Cactpot counter. From here, you can spend 200,000 MGP to buy the card. The Orchestrion Rolls are sold by the Prize Claim Vendor NPC near the Cactpot counter.

Do note that you’ll need a total of 400,000 MGP to buy everything, but the good news is that these items will be in stock permanently, so you have plenty of time to buy them up even after the event has ended.

One final thing to note is that the items will only appear in the Gold Saucer inventory once you’ve completed the full event quest.

And that’s everything you need to know about The Path Infernal FF16 collab quest in FFXIV.

