Final Fantasy XIV’s Yoshi-P Reveals What Quests to Do Before Dawntrail

Summer 2024 is a while away until the Dawntrail expansion drops in Final Fantasy XIV, and to prep for the DLC, director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida has revealed what quests players finish before diving into Dawntrail. Chances are veterans have already completed these quests, but for newcomers, you might have missed them while progressing to the level cap.

In an interview with PCGamesN at the recent London Fanfest for Final Fantasy XIV, Yoshi-P was asked which optional quests players should finish before Dawntrail. The director mentioned Heavensward, the title’s first massive expansion, and its Warring Triad questline.

“This is quite intricately linked with the thirteenth reflection, and you get a bit more of a deep dive into the lore,” Yoshi-P explained. “And you also get more insight into the relationship of the characters. So, if you have time, I would definitely recommend playing that.”

He also brings up the Eden raid series from Shadowbringers as “another great pick.” He described that it “interestingly also ties back in nicely to the concepts of light and dark, the void, and the thirteenth…through that you get a bit more insight into the reflections, and just what will happen to the other reflections of the Source.”

Based on his comments, it’s fair to assume any Final Fantasy XIV optional quests in relation to the reflections of the Source have some importance to Dawntrail. A few of the optional raid series have often touched on other story elements beyond Hydaelyn and Zodiark’s long struggle. Those beats appear to be coming back more strongly in the upcoming expansion, but that’s only mere speculation at this time.

Yoshi-P didn’t hint at anything else during the interview, so players are still pretty much in the dark about what the next big thing is in Dawntrail. Jumping to another reflection, like in Shadowbringers, was a big turnout for the MMO title, so I’d assume players may see yet another world hinted at in past content as the stage for a new conflict. Only time will tell!