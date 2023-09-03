NewsVideo Games

Final Fantasy 16 DLC and PC Version Confirmed, Free Update Today

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) is getting DLC and a PC version

Things have been pretty quiet on the Final Fantasy 16 front since the game’s launch earlier this year, but Square Enix has today revealed that its future plans include DLC and a PC version. That’s on top of a free update for the existing PS5 version later today that will include both new content and quality-of-life improvements.

The news came via a message from producer Naoki Yoshida on the game’s official X (Twitter) channel today. While Yoshida didn’t go into specifics, he said that the team has seen that fans want more stories set in the world of Valisthea, which is what the DLC seeks to address.

At the moment, two pieces of paid DLC are in the works. Of course, that’s not entirely unexpected. Prior to release, game director Hiroshi Takai said that additional content would depend on fan reception to Final Fantasy 16 and was not planned at that point.

Yoshida also confirmed that a PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is on the way. No further details for either the DLC or PC version was revealed, though more information should be available before the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, today’s update will add weapon transmogrification and alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua as the headline features. However, Yoshida also mentioned some small additional changes, including new controller layouts.

We’ll keep an eye out for more updates on the DLC coming to Final Fantasy 16, so check back regularly. In the meantime, you can find out what various members of The Escapist team thought of the game via our previous coverage, including how it reflects upon Game of Thrones as a point of inspiration.

