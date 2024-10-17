MaXXXine Timed Its Streaming Release Date Perfectly for Halloween

It’s finally time to watch the third movie in Ti West’s horror trilogy, MaXXXine, straight from your couch. The film originally debuted in theaters on July 5, 2024, but now the film will be available to watch on the streaming platform MAX, just in time for spooky season!

MaXXXine follows the story of an adult film star, Maxine Minx, who finally gets her big break in Hollywood in the 1980s. However, as a mysterious killer stalks the celebrities of Los Angeles, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her disturbing past.

Where Can I watch MaXXXine?

Fans of the horror franchise can watch the third and final film in the trilogy, MaXXXine on Friday, October 18, on MAX.

Who Is the Cast of MaXXXine?

MaXXXine is full of a star-studded cast, including pop stars and other notable actors and actresses. See the full cast list below:

Mia Goth as Maxine Minx

Halsey as Tabby Martin

Lily Collins as Molly Bennett

Kevin Bacon as John Labat

Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender

Moses Sumney as Leon

Giancarlo Esposito as Teddy Knight

Bobby Cannavale as Detective Torres

Michelle Monaghan as Detective Williams

Where Can I Watch the previous Two Movies in the Franchise?

Before MaXXXine debuted in theaters this past summer, two other films, titled X and Pearl, came before it. X debuted first on March 18, 2022, followed by Pearl, which premiered six months later on September 16, 2022.

Before you jump into the third film, here is where you can watch X and Pearl to prepare you for what’s to come in the newest bone-chilling horror movie.

X is available to stream on Paramount+, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Pearl is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers, as well as Hulu.

What Order Should I Watch the Trilogy in?

Although X was the first movie to be released in Ti West’s horror franchise, the chronological order to watch the films would be to watch Pearl first, followed by X, and finally, MaXXXine.

Pearl is the prequel to X that focuses on the character Pearl, who first appears as an antagonist in X.

X then follows a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult film on a Texas farm, but the elderly couple who is hosting the young filmmakers catches them in the act, which leads to the cast fighting for their lives.

MaXXXine is a direct sequel to X.

