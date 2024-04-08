MaXXXine Trailer Brings Ti West’s Horror Franchise Into the World of ’80s Slashers

The wait is nearly over for the conclusion of Ti West’s X trilogy of horror films as MaXXXine, starring Mia Goth, has finally dropped its blood-filled trailer.

A sequel to the trilogy’s first film, X, which launched both West and Goth into mainstream popularity, MaXXXine picks up with the only survivor of that film, Maxine (Goth), as she attempts to break into the legitimate film industry after being the only survivor of a porn shoot gone horribly wrong in the first film. In the movie, Maxine is in Hollywood making a horror film, but she seems to be caught up in a series of gruesome murders by a strange killer. But what’s her connection to the franchise’s story, and will it have anything to do with the series’ previous villain, Pearl (also played by Goth)?

The third film has a bit more clout to it as X and its prequel, Pearl, were made back-to-back, but MaXXXine was produced after the two films became horror hits. That means the cast is a bit more star-powered, though the first movie did have a pre-Wednesday Jenna Ortega in it. The cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Much like the previous two films in the acclaimed series, MaXXXine seems to be playing with the tropes of the era it takes place in, making for a movie that seems similar and yet entirely different from the last two films. Despite having a tall order ahead of him, if he nails this film, West will have delivered the best horror franchise in recent years and one of the best in history.

Ti West’s MaXXXine heads to theaters on July 5, 2024.

