Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets Story Recap Trailer

Final Fantasy fans are excited about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and its upcoming release. And to keep players up to speed, Square Enix has released a recap trailer for the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

For those who don’t want to seek out the clip for themselves, you can check out the recap trailer below:

In this roughly five-minute video, Red XIII gives a breakdown of what went down in Remake. The Shinra Electric Power Company is draining the planet of its essence, Mako; a group of freedom fighters are trying to stop them; the gang is framed for the massive destruction of one of Midgar’s slums. That is the gist of it, but Aerith being from an ancient race, Sephiroth coming back from the dead, and the main party destroying the arbiters of fate so they can make their own destiny fit in there, too.

This is a great reminder of the events of Remake. However, I recommend gamers still play through it. They will be able to get a feel for the title’s mechanics, which will go a long way to deciding whether they like them. It would also be beneficial to blast through the original Final Fantasy VII as well. That way, everyone can appreciate the plot changes Square Enix is going to employ when Rebirth hits shelves and the PlayStation Store.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. Thankfully, the recap video will be included with the game for any players who want a quick refresher before jumping right into the new story.

If you want more information about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, such as how its two disc system works, read more here.