Final Fantasy XVI to Get Musical with an All-Lady Cast

Final Fantasy XVI is Square Enix’s latest RPG in the franchise. And with the game updated with options like a motion blur toggle, it looks like it will continue to get refined to fit gamers’ various needs. For those of us who may not be gamers or have the patience to watch long cutscenes, though, the options for experiencing the story are few. However, that will soon change. Final Fantasy XVI will be getting a musical in Japan with an all-female cast.

According to VGC, tickets for the event will be available next April, with the performance occurring in late 2024 at the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Hyogo, Japan. The all-female theater troupe Takarazuka Revue will be behind the musical. There is no word if this play will occur outside of Japan.

It’s great to have a musical as a way to experience the Final Fantasy XVI story. There are certain people that do not have the patience to play an RPG to completion. But they might still be interested in the intriguing plot of the title, so this will be right up their alley. Plus, it will be cool to get gender-swapped versions of some of the leads. I’d love to see lady versions of Cid, Clive, and the Eikons.