New Trailer for Netflix’s One Piece Will Give You Chills

Netflix released a final trailer for its live-action adaptation of One Piece.

The trailer, which you can watch below, introduces viewers to the show’s main plot, which sees a group called the Straw Hat Pirates setting out in search of One Piece‘s titular treasure. The Straw Hat Pirates consist of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who receives incredible stretching abilities from a mystical Devil Fruit; Roronoa Zoro, a master swordsman; Nami, a thief; Usopp, an incredible marksman; and Sanji, a master chef and martial artist.

Mythic treasure, powerful pirates, and a legendary crew. 🏴‍☠️ #OnePieceNetflix sets sail August 31st, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/eppFWfiVTP — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 30, 2023

The manga off which One Piece is based is by Eiichiro Oda and began releasing in 1997. The manga is still publishing new chapters, of which there are now more than 1,000. One Piece has proven a global phenomenon since its launch and is one of the most-read and best-selling series in history. Since its release, One Piece has been adapted into virtually every other major medium, with video games, movies, and even a live stage show. The Japanese dub for the Netflix One Piece will also feature the return of the anime’s voice cast, much to the excitement of many fans.

I’ve got mixed feelings, personally, on the live-action One Piece. Netflix hasn’t done a great job when it comes to adapting other anime and manga in the past. As a huge Cowboy Bebop fan, I found the streamer’s recent show to be lackluster, missing much of what made the original series special. That being said, Oda serving as an executive producer on the show and being deeply involved with the series gives me hope that Netflix might finally break its streak of bad adaptation this time around. However, I’m still not trying to get my hopes up too much so that, if it’s good or great, I can be pleasantly surprised.

One Piece hits Netflix on Aug. 31.

