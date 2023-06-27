Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Trailer Fully Unleashes Animatronic Horrors

The full, official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer is here, and it gives us an even better look at Freddy Fazbear, Chica, and more of the animatronic nightmares Josh Hutcherson will have to survive when the movie releases this fall. The Blumhouse flick is looking more terrifying (and video game-accurate) than ever in today’s two-and-a-half-minute clip, as it gives us more insight into how Freddy and the rest of his animal gang got possessed with the souls of dead children. Fun!

The Five Nights at Freddy’s official movie trailer really puts Hutcherson’s character Mike and the animatronics center stage, but it also gives us a better look at Elizabeth Lail’s character as well as Piper Rubio’s Abby, a little girl Mike will have to protect. So far, it seems Blumhouse is doing its best to stick to the source material while still giving fans enough new content to keep them entertained. One easy-to-miss moment for fans actually appears toward the end when YouTuber and Five Nights at Freddy’s fan CoryxKenshin makes a cameo appearance as a taxi driver. It’s clear the film is taking more than a few steps to make sure fans leave happy, and you can see how it aims to do that in the trailer below.

Previous looks at the film include a teaser trailer and leaked set images that had further indicated faithfulness to the source material. We also know that the movie utilized Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to ensure that its possessed puppets come across as high-quality as possible as they terrorize their victims. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to see it all in action. The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will sneak its way into theaters on October 27, 2023. It will also be available to stream on Peacock that same day.