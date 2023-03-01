Filming for the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie is underway, and an enthusiastic fan has shared some first set photos (via Kotaku). @Kuronuma_Aoba shared this handful of images to Twitter a few days ago. They don’t reveal a live-action Freddy Fazbear, but they do show off how the FNAF movie will give us a practical version of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place, even if it’s only the front of the store. Take a look at the animatronic hell house brought to life in the images below.

Sign all set up pic.twitter.com/3o7gnzovuK — Ⓐsh @ Twst Book 7 spoilers! (@Kuronuma_Aoba) February 24, 2023

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been in the works for several years, but filming seems to be moving along smoothly at last. Scream / Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard and The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson will star in the Blumhouse Productions movie, though their roles are currently still being kept secret. What’s not a secret, though, is that Blumhouse will utilize animatronics provided by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Thanks to killer animals from the workshop of the Muppet mastermind himself and with The Wind’s Emma Tammi tapped to direct, the FNAF movie is at least on track to hit theaters eventually, and now we have some first set photos. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie.