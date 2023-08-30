Five Nights at Freddy’s Gets Second Trailer

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

You can see the trailer below, which features a look at all of the terrifying animatronic characters from the video game and a bit of a lore dump about why Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza closed down.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action film based on the video game series of the same name. The horror series, which became incredibly popular after its release in 2014 and spawned numerous different spin-offs, sequels, and tie-ins, was created by Scott Cawthon. One of the big appeals to the series has been its jump scares and shockingly deep lore. Personally, I’m not expecting a ton from the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, while I acknowledge that it’s definitely not a title that’s aiming to be seen as high art. It’s likely going to be a fun watch for fans of the series and kids. Plus, I’m sure we’ll get some wild reaction videos on YouTube, and really, if that isn’t in the spirit of the series, I don’t know what is.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is slated to hit Peacock and theaters on Oct. 27. The film stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Monro, and Piper Rubio as Aby Schmidt. Matthew Lillard also appears in the film as Steve Raglan.

