Former Blizzard, Naughty Dog, Riot Devs Reveal Teaser Trailer for Anime-Inspired Competitive Shooter

The all-star group of games industry veterans at Mountaintop Studios have released a teaser trailer for its unannounced competitive shooter. This first look at the footage is only an 18-second-long clip of various environments and logos spliced together, with a few shots showing some of the characters that will show up in this mysterious debut project. The visuals seem to tease a game with cartoon-like visuals, with one particularly foreboding image showing a hooded stranger wearing a blood-red skull mask. It’s not much to go on, but you can take a look at what Mountaintop is cooking up in the teaser video below.

A reply to a fan indicates that the unnamed video game might include tactical elements, but the team at Mountaintop is no stranger to these kinds of experiences. The studio includes developers from Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Naughty Dog, and more, with some of them having worked on titles like Overwatch, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Halo. The group is led by Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell, who helped form Mountaintop in 2020.

Earlier this year, Mountaintop published a job post that shared a few details about its upcoming project. It says that the team has been working on the game for the last three years, describing it as a “competitive shooter.”

“The game is set in a brand new universe, inspired by our favorite comics, anime, and manga,” the post says. “It’s a world where players can build a legacy through teamwork and competition.”

For now, Mountaintop is keeping hush-hush about this upcoming project, but if the tweet that accompanies the teaser trailer is anything to go by, we should expect to hear more “soon.” Stay tuned for any updates until then.