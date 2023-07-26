Project L, Riot Games’ LoL Fighting Game, Reveals Duo Play

It has been some time since gamers have heard about Project L, Riot Games‘ upcoming League of Legends fighting game. Back in November 2021, the company announced the title would be a 2-on-2, assist-based fighter. Now, it has been revealed Project L will have duo play: This means there can be two human players per team, controlling their avatar when switched in and out.

Take a look at the Project L dev diary below that reveals this awesome feature:

The title will feature one-versus-one, two-versus-two, and two-versus-one matches. There will be something called a Fuse system, which allows synergies between players that suit their play styles. It sounds like there will be many possibilities and experimentation.

In addition to revealing duo play, this clip also dropped the news that Project L will have a playable demo at EVO 2023. The event takes place from August 4 to 6 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There is also a full match featuring four players duking it out:

Everyone is using an arcade stick, which is the correct way to play a fighting game. Joking aside, Project L will allow any combination of controllers, sticks, or pads to be used. Even the terrible-for-fighters PS5 DualSense controller.

I think Project L and its duo play look great. I can’t wait to see what kind of chaotic mayhem I can get up to with my friends. Hopefully, the game will get an official name, confirmed platforms, and a release date at EVO 2023.