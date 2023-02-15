Riot Games is continuing to expand the League of Legends universe with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a gritty 2D action RPG from Moonlighter developer Digital Sun that is coming to PC and consoles in spring 2023. Riot’s publishing arm, Riot Forge, describes the title as a hi-bit pixel game that sees players “raise a rogue mage army and lead a revolution.” It takes place in the Runeterran kingdom of Demacia, where the government has forbidden magic while using it for themselves. Read more in the short summary below:

Play as Sylas, an escaped mage whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice.

Little else about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is known now, though with a spring launch just around the corner, we likely won’t have to wait long for updates. In other League of Legends news, Riot has locked in release windows for some of its other spinoff projects. Double Stallion Games’ single-player 2D platformer, Convergence: A League of Legends Story, will launch for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in summer 2023. Tequila Works’ lighthearted single-player adventure, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, meanwhile, will come to those same platforms this fall.

Riot has laid the groundwork for the League of Legends universe to have offerings for every kind of video game player. Those who don’t play games have even found content to enjoy thanks to the company’s hit animated Netflix spinoff, Arcane. As for The Mageseeker and the rest of the games coming in 2023, you can watch the short highlight reel below.