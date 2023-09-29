NewsVideo Games

Fortnite Adds ‘Share The Wealth’ Emote Following Epic Games Layoffs

By
0
Fortnite adds Share the Wealth emote to the Item Shop rotation just hours after developer Epic Games announced massive layoffs.

Gunning for the award of most tone-deaf company of 2023, Epic Games returned the ‘Share The Wealth’ emote to sale in Fortnite on the same day it announced more than 800 layoffs. The emote costs 200 V-Bucks (equating to around $1.50) and features the player’s avatar pulling wads of cash out of their pockets and throwing it around like confetti. With the company blaming the layoffs on a need to stabilize its cashflow amid a shift to a more creator-based economy within Fortnite, the incongruence is glaring.

And it seems as if the team at Epic Games was well aware of that. Shortly after the addition had begun to be picked up and shared by social media accounts like Fortnite News on X, the entire Daily section of the Item Shop (where the emote was housed) went offline. The company followed up on X with a post that the section was “currently missing” and would “return at the next Item Shop Refresh”:

Meanwhile, Epic Games sent an email to Kotaku about the incident, clarifying that Fortnite Item Shop rotations are scheduled in advance and admitting that the addition of the ‘Share The Wealth’ emote on the back of the layoffs was a “mistake.” They wrote, “The emote was taken down when we realized the mistake roughly one hour after going live.” Clearly, someone had an inkling of the PR headache that such a move could result in.

The layoffs shed 16% of the company’s workforce, most of which were outside of the “core development” teams. They follow a shift in focus within the development ethos of Fortnite, which now allows creators to sell their own items in the game while providing them with a 40% cut of earned revenue. They’ve also taken place as Epic Games continues to pay developers to offer their games for free via the Epic Games Store each week.

Despite that, the problems aren’t unique to Epic Games or Fortnite, as much of the games industry is in a crunch period following a boom during the Covid lockdown period. Embracer Group is aggressively downsizing, Sega recently canceled projects from its European studios, and Ubisoft and Activision also just laid off unspecified numbers of employees.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn