Multiplayer FPS Hyenas and “Some” Other Games Canceled by Sega

In a shock move, Sega has today announced that it has canceled multiplayer FPS Hyenas. The unexpected move is part of a wider structural reform among the publisher’s European studios, which centers on Hyenas and Total War developer Creative Assembly.

Additionally, “some unannounced titles” have also been culled as part of this restructure, though it’s not clear what, if any, other studios have been affected. The media release mentions only that “several group companies in [the] relevant region” are part of the efforts to reduce expenses. Beyond Creative Assembly, that may include the likes of Age of Empires IV developer Relic Entertainment, Football Manager developer Sports Interactive, Humankind developer Amplitude Studios, and Rovio.

Hyenas was first announced in June 2022, and things mostly seemed to be going well for the title. Creative Assembly concluded a closed beta test less than two weeks ago, in fact. Following that, the team delivered a message promising “plenty more HYENAS heading your way with a Plundership’s worth of updates and improvements based on your feedback.”

As a result, Sega’s decision to cancel the game feels particularly sudden. However, impressions from the beta were not entirely enthusiastic, with The Escapist’s Fran Ruiz one of those who walked away confused about the game’s target market and less than completely impressed.

While costs are associated with the restructure, Sega does not expect it to have any significant effect on its overall business operations for the current financial year. Instead, it points to “mainstay IPs” in gaming (which no doubt includes the imminent launches of Total War: Pharoah, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Sonic Superstars), as well as its other business areas to bolster its fortunes.

These cancelations continue a rough patch for Sega’s European studios, as Relic Entertainment shed more than 120 staff members just a few short months ago.