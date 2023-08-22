Sonic Superstars Speeds Towards Consoles on October 17

As Gamescom Opening Night Live continues to air, Sega showed up with an important Sonic Superstars update. It was officially revealed that local co-op with up to four players will be supported. A free-for-all Battle Mode will be available for online play, too. Not only that, the title will launch on October 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Take a look at the brand-new Multiplayer Trailer below:

It is good to see the gang all running at super speeds with nary a frame drop in sight. And they can turn into rockets, somehow? Whatever, it’s pretty cool, regardless.

Gamers who pre-order Sonic Superstars will gain access to an exclusive Lego Eggman character skin. And for those players who have been paying attention, yes, Sonic Superstars is launching three days before Super Mario Wonder. Finally, the schoolyard days of my youth will be reignited with a discussion about whether Mario or Sonic has the better game.

I have not been a Sonic fan in some time, only championing Sonic Mania due to how amazing it is. However, Sonic Superstars looks too cute and enjoyable to pass up.