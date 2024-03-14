Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 All Weekly Challenges & Rewards

The fastest way to level up in Fortnite is by completing weekly challenges, and here are all of the challenges you can complete during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Week 0 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Emote in 5 different matches 10K XP Visit The Underworld and Mount Olympus 10K XP Mantle in 5 different Names Locations 10K XP Headshot 3 opponents with Huntress DMR 10K XP Hit players ten times within 5 seconds of falling 10K XP Eliminate 3 players with Gatekeeper Shotgun 10K XP Use a Zipline or Ascender 10K XP Search 15 chests or ammo boxes 10K XP

Week 1 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes 10K XP Travel 2,000 meters airborne 10K XP Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shield 10K XP Collect five Mythic Items 10K XP Eliminate three players with common weapons 10K XP Spend 100 bars 10K XP Deal 1000 damage to players with a weapon with a mod 10K XP Swim 500 meters 10K XP

Week 2 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Deal 500 damage to players from below 10K XP Headshot five players with Warforged Assault Rifle 10K XP Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive three free items 10K XP Eliminate enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure three times 10K XP Travel 1,000 meters within 30 seconds of landing from the bus 10K XP Collect two Epic or better weapons from eliminated players 10K XP Eliminate 2 players with Harbinger SMG 10K XP Destroy 15 metal structures or objects 10K XP

Week 3 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Travel 200 meters while using medkits or shield pots 10K XP Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire 10K XP Deal 500 damage to players with Pistols 10K XP Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents 10K XP Eliminate 2 opponents with Sniper Rifles 10K XP Eliminate an enemy player while you have less than 50 health 10K XP Collect 500 Bars 10K XP Destroy 100 objects or structures 10K XP

Week 4 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing 10K XP Deal 300 damage to players while aiming down sights 10K XP Purchase 5 items or services from characters 10K XP Deal 1,000 damage to players with Shotguns 10K XP Eliminate 5 players with Pistols 10K XP Eliminate 5 players from 30 meters away 10K XP Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe 10K XP

Week 5 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Travel 5,000 meters in a vehicle 10K XP Collect a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and Pistol in a single match 10K XP Complete 5 quests from the Job Board 10K XP Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players 10K XP Deal 500 damage to players from 10 meters or less 10K XP Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod 10K XP Gain 10 health or shield from fish 10K XP Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs 10K XP

Week 5 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Challenge Reward Spend 500 bars 10K XP Travel 500 meters with the pickaxe equipped 10K XP Search 25 chests 10K XP Deal 1,000 damage to players while sliding or crouching 10K XP Eliminate 5 players with headshots 10K XP Eliminate two opponents without reloading 10K XP Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board 10K XP

And these are all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 quests we know of so far. It is likely that more will be added in a future update, and we will make sure to update this guide if that is the case.