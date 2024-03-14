Category:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 All Weekly Challenges & Rewards

Mar 14, 2024
fortnite poseidon loading screen

The fastest way to level up in Fortnite is by completing weekly challenges, and here are all of the challenges you can complete during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Table of contents

Week 0 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Emote in 5 different matches10K XP
Visit The Underworld and Mount Olympus10K XP
Mantle in 5 different Names Locations10K XP
Headshot 3 opponents with Huntress DMR10K XP
Hit players ten times within 5 seconds of falling10K XP
Eliminate 3 players with Gatekeeper Shotgun10K XP
Use a Zipline or Ascender10K XP
Search 15 chests or ammo boxes10K XP

Week 1 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes10K XP
Travel 2,000 meters airborne10K XP
Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shield10K XP
Collect five Mythic Items10K XP
Eliminate three players with common weapons10K XP
Spend 100 bars10K XP
Deal 1000 damage to players with a weapon with a mod10K XP
Swim 500 meters10K XP

Week 2 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Deal 500 damage to players from below10K XP
Headshot five players with Warforged Assault Rifle10K XP
Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive three free items10K XP
Eliminate enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure three times10K XP
Travel 1,000 meters within 30 seconds of landing from the bus10K XP
Collect two Epic or better weapons from eliminated players10K XP
Eliminate 2 players with Harbinger SMG10K XP
Destroy 15 metal structures or objects10K XP

Week 3 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Travel 200 meters while using medkits or shield pots10K XP
Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire10K XP
Deal 500 damage to players with Pistols10K XP
Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents10K XP
Eliminate 2 opponents with Sniper Rifles10K XP
Eliminate an enemy player while you have less than 50 health10K XP
Collect 500 Bars10K XP
Destroy 100 objects or structures10K XP

Week 4 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing10K XP
Deal 300 damage to players while aiming down sights10K XP
Purchase 5 items or services from characters10K XP
Deal 1,000 damage to players with Shotguns10K XP
Eliminate 5 players with Pistols10K XP
Eliminate 5 players from 30 meters away10K XP
Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe10K XP

Week 5 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Travel 5,000 meters in a vehicle10K XP
Collect a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and Pistol in a single match10K XP
Complete 5 quests from the Job Board10K XP
Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players10K XP
Deal 500 damage to players from 10 meters or less10K XP
Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod10K XP
Gain 10 health or shield from fish10K XP
Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs10K XP

Week 5 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

ChallengeReward
Spend 500 bars10K XP
Travel 500 meters with the pickaxe equipped10K XP
Search 25 chests10K XP
Deal 1,000 damage to players while sliding or crouching10K XP
Eliminate 5 players with headshots10K XP
Eliminate two opponents without reloading10K XP
Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board10K XP

And these are all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 quests we know of so far. It is likely that more will be added in a future update, and we will make sure to update this guide if that is the case.

