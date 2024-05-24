Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked Victory Umbrella & Ranked Umbrella

Another season of Fortnite means players have another limited-time Umbrella to add to their collection of gliders. Here is what the Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked umbrella looks like and how to get it.

Fortnite Season 3 Junker ‘Brella

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked is really leaning into the post-apocalyptic aesthetic, including this Season’s victory umbrella. The Junker ‘Brella is a shoddy, jerry-rigged piece of machinery with a wheel… for some reason. The season does focus on vehicles, but that wheel may never see the open road.

As weird as the Junker ‘Brella may seem, it does fit with the vibe of the Season 3 Battle Pass. The characters are grungy survivalists or kitbashed grease monkeys. Some of the characters are even ohmages to previous iconic Battle Pass skins.

How to get the Junker ‘Brella in Fortnite Season 3

Like every other season, players need to win a Battle Royale or Zero Build match to earn the seasonal victory umbrella. You do not need to own the battle pass to earn the umbrella, and it does not matter which mode you choose (solo, duo, trios, squads). You simply need to be the last player or team standing at the end of the match to take home the Fortnite Season 3 Junker ‘Brella.

Fortnite Season 3 Ranked Victory Umbrellas

In addition to the base Victory Umbrella, players can earn different color variants based on their rank in Ranked Play. Progressing to a new rank and winning a match within that rank will reward players with a color variant corresponding to that rank.

iFireMonkey has datamined said umbrellas to show off what each Junker ‘Brella ranked variant looks like. Ironically, the Bronze and Silver rank umbrellas look the best as they make the umbrella look like it was bashed together with realistic materials. That said, I wouldn’t want anyone with a purple Junker ‘Brella landing anywhere near me.

