A new weapon is joining the fold, and it may have the potential to be a mainstay in plenty of players’ inventories. Here’s an explainer for Fortnite Chapter 5’s Enforcer AR.

Fortnite Chapter 5’s Enforcer AR, Explained

With its latest update, Fortnite has added both the Flowberry Fizz heal item and the Enforcer AR, which is the third type of AR to become available in Chapter 5, joining the Striker AR and the Nemesis AR. However, unlike those weapons, the Enforcer AR packs a bit more of a punch, being most effective in medium and long-range battles. Be warned, though, it shoots a bit slower than your typical Fortnite AR.

The Enforcer AR is available in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. You can check out the stats for each version of the weapon below:

Related: Is a Young Sheldon Skin Coming to Fortnite, Answered

Common:

DPS: 145

Damage: 29

Magazine Size: 28

Fire Rate: 5

Reload Time: 2.75

Structure Damage: 29

Uncommon:

DPS: 150

Damage: 30

Magazine Size: 28

Fire Rate: 5

Reload Time: 2.62

Structure Damage: 30

Rare:

DPS: 138.25

Damage: 35

Magazine Size: 25

Fire Rate: 3.95

Reload Time: 2.2

Structure Damage: 35

Epic:

DPS: 170

Damage: 34

Magazine Size: 28

Fire Rate: 5

Reload Time: 2.32

Structure Damage: 34

Legendary:

DPS: 175

Damage: 35

Magazine Size: 28

Fire Rate: 5

Reload Time: 2.25

Structure Damage: 35

If those numbers aren’t up to your liking, though, the Enforcer AR can be modified. All you’ll have to do is gain access to a Mod Bench somewhere on the map and spend some Gold Bars to take the gun to even higher heights. Your enemies won’t know what hit them.

If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s a guide on how to make someone a Keyholder in LEGO Fortnite.