A new year means new items in Fortnite. This time around, the game is adding a new healing item that appears to be worth the inventory slot. Here’s an explainer for Fortnite Chapter 5’s Flowberry Fizz.

Fortnite Chapter 5’s Flowberry Fizz, Explained

With Winterfest over, Epic Games is looking to keep players engaged in Battle Royale by adding some new items. The game’s latest update includes the addition of the Enforcer AR, which appears to pack a serious punch, and the Flowberry Fizz, which really has people talking.

This item is of the Rare variety and allows you to spray yourself and your teammates with shield. It works a lot like Med Mist, holds 100 shield to divvy up between your squad, and grants temporary low gravity. If you’re interested in seeing the item in action, you can check out a video posted by BoopNL_ on X:

The "Flowberry Fizz" item has now been enabled, it gives you a 100 shield in total. You can spray your duo with your slurp juice now and double heal.



Adding this new item isn’t the first major change to come to heals this season. Chapter 5 now allows players to use heals while moving. As the official Fortnite blog explained, “Medkits and Shield Potions have changed. Both of them now restore the same amount of stats as before, but the way they do it is different. They now start restoring immediately, and you can move slowly while they restore. Be a sitting Quackling no more with these two items.”

As the above video demonstrates, the Flowberry Fizz also looks to be an item you can use on the move. So, if you’re getting chased, you can provide shield to your team as you attempt to run away and evade your enemies. That flexibility will surely make the Flowberry Fizz one of the most coveted items in the game as Chapter 5 continues.